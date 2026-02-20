U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers and cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá pose for a group photo at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The photo followed the completion of Advanced First Aid training conducted to enhance emergency medical response capabilities and strengthen bilateral cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)