U.S. Army Soldiers and cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá pose for a group photo at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The photo followed the completion of Advanced First Aid training conducted to enhance emergency medical response capabilities and strengthen bilateral cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9530617
|VIRIN:
|260216-A-DL184-1001
|Resolution:
|11238x7492
|Size:
|22.53 MB
|Location:
|ESOPOL, COLON, PA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.