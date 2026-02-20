U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá listen to instructions prior to conducting a modified tactical combat casualty care practical exercise at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The Advanced First Aid training enhances lifesaving skills and prepares participants to respond effectively in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)