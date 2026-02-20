U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets assigned to the Policía Nacional de Panamá practice one-handed self-application of a tourniquet during an Advanced First Aid training session at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The training enhances lifesaving skills and strengthens readiness through instruction provided by U.S. Army personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)