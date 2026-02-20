U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Brian Midkiff, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, walks with cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá during a simulated movement exercise at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The scenario prepared cadets to react to a simulated attack as part of Advanced First Aid training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)