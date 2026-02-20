U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá listen to instructions during an Advanced First Aid training event at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The training focused on improving their emergency medical response skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)