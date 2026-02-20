U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Miles O’Kelly, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, instructs a cadet from the Policía Nacional de Panamá on proper tourniquet application during an Advanced First Aid training session at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The training enhances individual lifesaving skills through hands-on instruction provided by U.S. Army personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)