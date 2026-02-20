(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets [Image 7 of 15]

    U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

    ESOPOL, COLON, PANAMA

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    Cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá carry U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miles O’Kelly during a casualty movement scenario as part of a modified tactical combat casualty care practical exercise at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The scenario simulates an injured service member and reinforces proper techniques to move a casualty to safety during high-risk situations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 12:41
    Photo ID: 9530609
    VIRIN: 260216-A-CM201-1041
    Resolution: 6072x4048
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: ESOPOL, COLON, PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    ESOPOL

