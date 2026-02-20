U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Celeste Gonzalez, assigned to the 452nd Field Hospital, provides closing remarks to cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The event concluded Advanced First Aid training led by U.S. Army instructors to strengthen emergency medical response capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
