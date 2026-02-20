U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Sgt. Justin Ball, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, evaluates a cadet from the Policía Nacional de Panamá during a tourniquet application practical exercise at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The Advanced First Aid training provides hands-on instruction to strengthen lifesaving skills and improve emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
