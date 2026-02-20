U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Brian Midkiff, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, instructs cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá during an Advanced First Aid training event at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The training focused on lifesaving techniques and casualty care fundamentals to enhance emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 12:41
|Photo ID:
|9530611
|VIRIN:
|260216-A-CM201-1057
|Resolution:
|5569x3713
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|ESOPOL, COLON, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
