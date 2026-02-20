U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Raymond Rodriguez, assigned to the 436th Civil Affairs Battalion, provides feedback to cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá following a modified tactical combat casualty care practical exercise at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The training focused on reinforcing lifesaving skills and improving casualty response procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)