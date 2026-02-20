U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

Cadets from the Policía Nacional de Panamá carry U.S. Army Capt. Raymond Rodriguez during a casualty movement scenario as part of a modified tactical combat casualty care practical exercise at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The scenario simulates an injured service member and reinforces proper techniques to move a casualty to safety during high-risk situations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
