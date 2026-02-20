U.S. Army Conducts Advanced First Aid Training with Policía Nacional de Panamá Cadets

A cadet from the Policía Nacional de Panamá applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during a direct fire exercise at the Escuela de Oficiales de Panamá in Colón, Panama, Feb. 16, 2026. The training reinforced lifesaving techniques under simulated combat conditions as part of Advanced First Aid instruction led by U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
