    The Great Bridge [Image 35 of 200]

    The Great Bridge

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    To get a greater understanding of the difficulties that challenge the mission here on Kwajalein Atoll USAKA Commander Col. Andrew Morgan started the day off early catching the first flight to Roi Namur to then immediately walk over to the pier and get on board the U.S. Army Vessel "The Great Bridge". During the 4-hour return to Kwaj Boat Cpt Ron personally showed Col. Morgan all the working components and areas of the watercraft while introducing him to the crew. The Great Bridge is "Modified to the atoll" said Cpt Ron as he discussed the added capability to carry fresh water or fuel to the outer islands of Kwajalein Atoll. This ship is another piece of the puzzle that ensures the missions here stay the course.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9478413
    VIRIN: 250505-A-DL550-3097
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, The Great Bridge [Image 200 of 200], by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

