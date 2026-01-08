Rustman 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kwajalein’s 46th annual Rust Man swim-bike-run Triathlon was held Monday, 21 Apr,2025. Gun time for the swim segment was 4PM at Echo Pier. Community members came out in droves to cheer on all the competitors as they passed, also at the finish line, and at the 8PM presentation of finisher certificates at Emon Main Pavilion.