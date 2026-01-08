(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rustman 2025

    Rustman 2025

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Kwajalein’s 46th annual Rust Man swim-bike-run Triathlon was held Monday, 21 Apr,2025. Gun time for the swim segment was 4PM at Echo Pier. Community members came out in droves to cheer on all the competitors as they passed, also at the finish line, and at the 8PM presentation of finisher certificates at Emon Main Pavilion.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9478419
    VIRIN: 250419-A-DL550-8750
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rustman 2025 [Image 200 of 200], by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

