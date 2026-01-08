(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony [Image 18 of 18]

    HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Dang, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, poses for a family photo with a friend from high school following a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The photo captures a personal moment of celebration after Dang’s tenure as unit commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 22:43
    Photo ID: 9475626
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-HE111-1174
    Resolution: 5258x4063
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Tennessee National Guard, 301st Troop Command, 30th Troop Command

