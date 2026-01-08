HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Dang, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, poses for a family photo with a friend from high school following a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The photo captures a personal moment of celebration after Dang’s tenure as unit commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9475626
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-HE111-1174
|Resolution:
|5258x4063
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
