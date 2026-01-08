HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Dang, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, poses for a family photo with a friend from high school following a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The photo captures a personal moment of celebration after Dang’s tenure as unit commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)