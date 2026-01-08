HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Leonard, commander of the 301st Troop Command, left, and Lt. Dallas Dodson, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, pose for a photo together following a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The photo commemorates the formal transfer of command and the leaders’ dedication to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)