HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Dallas Dodson, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, salutes 1st Sgt. Aaron Canfield, senior enlisted leader, during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The salute represents the formal assumption of command and the partnership between the commander and the unit’s senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)