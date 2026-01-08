(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 18]

    HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Dallas Dodson, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, salutes 1st Sgt. Aaron Canfield, senior enlisted leader, during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The salute represents the formal assumption of command and the partnership between the commander and the unit’s senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 22:43
    Photo ID: 9475624
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-HE111-1162
    Resolution: 5220x4034
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee National Guard, 301st Troop Command, 30th Troop Command

