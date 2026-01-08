HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Members of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, salute during the playing of the national anthem at a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility and honored the unit’s commitment to service and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9475613
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-HE111-1052
|Resolution:
|5489x4241
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
