    HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 18]

    HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Members of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, salute during the playing of the national anthem at a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony symbolized the official transfer of responsibility and honored the unit’s commitment to service and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 22:43
    Photo ID: 9475613
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-HE111-1052
    Resolution: 5489x4241
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

