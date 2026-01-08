HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Dallas Dodson, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, passes the unit guidon to 1st Sgt. Aaron Canfield, senior enlisted leader, during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the assumption of responsibility and authority within the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)