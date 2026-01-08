HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Aaron Canfield, senior enlisted leader of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, passes the unit guidon to Capt. Elizabeth Dang, outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of responsibility and authority within the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)