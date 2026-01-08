U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Leonard, commander of the 301st Troop Command, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. Leonard recognized the leadership and accomplishments of outgoing commander Capt. Elizabeth Dang and welcomed incoming commander Lt. Dallas Dodson. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9475619
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-HE111-1104
|Resolution:
|3441x4453
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.