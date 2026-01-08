HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Leonard, commander of the 301st Troop Command, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. Leonard recognized the leadership and accomplishments of outgoing commander Capt. Elizabeth Dang and welcomed incoming commander Lt. Dallas Dodson. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)