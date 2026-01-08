HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Dang, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, Lt. Col. John Leonard, commander of the 301st Troop Command, and Lt. Dallas Dodson, incoming commander, enter as the official party during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of command from Dang to Dodson. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)