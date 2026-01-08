HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Dallas Dodson, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, listens to outgoing commander Capt. Elizabeth Dang’s final remarks during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. Dodson and unit members honored Dang’s leadership and service to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)