HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Dallas Dodson, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, stands before his formation and salutes Lt. Col. John Leonard, commander of the 301st Troop Command, during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The salute signifies the formal assumption of command and the continuation of unit leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)