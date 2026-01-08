HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Dang, outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, delivers her final remarks during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. Dang reflected on her time leading the unit and thanked Soldiers and leaders for their dedication and support. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)