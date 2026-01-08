(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    129th Army Band performs at Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 18]

    129th Army Band performs at Change of Command Ceremony

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Members of the 129th Army Band, Tennessee National Guard, perform during the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official transfer of command and honored the service and leadership of both the outgoing and incoming commanders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 22:43
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-HE111-1030
    Tennessee National Guard
    129th Army Band
    301st Troop Command
    30th Troop Command

