129th Army Band performs at Change of Command Ceremony

Members of the 129th Army Band, Tennessee National Guard, perform during the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official transfer of command and honored the service and leadership of both the outgoing and incoming commanders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|01.11.2026
|01.11.2026 22:43
|9475611
|260111-Z-HE111-1030
|4142x6148
|2.82 MB
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
