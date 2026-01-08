HHD 301st Troop Command holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Dallas Dodson, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, stands before his formation during the playing of the Army Song at a change of command ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 2026. The ceremony marked Dodson’s assumption of command and honored the service of outgoing commander Capt. Elizabeth Dang. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)