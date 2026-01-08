378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marvin Castro, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron structural apprentice, levels freshly poured concrete during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen restored a simulated runway area to ensure aircraft are available for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)