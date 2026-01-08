378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Farrell, right, 378th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron sustainment flight superintendent, and Senior Airman Ellias Foster Franklin, 378th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance apprentice, sweep rubble during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen restored a simulated runway area to ensure aircraft are available for combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)