378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Henry Sale, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment craftsman, observes excavator operations during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, Airmen carried out RADR scenarios to support combat operations under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)