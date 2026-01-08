A U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airman moves rubble with a bulldozer during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen practiced RADR tasks to support the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s ability to carry out and sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
This work, 378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.