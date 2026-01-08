378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airman moves rubble with a bulldozer during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen practiced RADR tasks to support the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s ability to carry out and sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)