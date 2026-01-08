378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen excavate a simulated crater during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. Airmen practiced repairing the runway during the training to support sustained combat operations for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)