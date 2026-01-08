378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen jackhammer a simulated runway crater during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen restored a damaged runway area to support aircraft involved in combat operations under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)