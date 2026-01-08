378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen clear rubble during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen returned a repaired runway area to service to support combat operations for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)