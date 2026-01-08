U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen clear rubble during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen returned a repaired runway area to service to support combat operations for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9474333
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-YI895-1615
|Resolution:
|4968x3305
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.