378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen pour concrete during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. The work returned a damaged portion of the airfield to use, ensuring aircraft could continue operating without delays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)