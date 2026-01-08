U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen pour concrete during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. The work returned a damaged portion of the airfield to use, ensuring aircraft could continue operating without delays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
This work, 378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.