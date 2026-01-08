378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airman operates a wheel saw during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen practiced RADR actions that keep the runway open for combat operations under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)