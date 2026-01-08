378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Mienie, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance journeyman, guides a wheel saw into place during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. 378th ECES Airmen responded to simulated airfield damage during the training to protect the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s ability to continue combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)