378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ellias Foster Franklin, 378th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance apprentice, marks a guide line for a wheel saw during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen worked together to return the airfield to service for aircraft supporting combat operations under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)