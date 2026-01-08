(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ellias Foster Franklin, 378th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance apprentice, marks a guide line for a wheel saw during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen worked together to return the airfield to service for aircraft supporting combat operations under the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 06:48
    Photo ID: 9474329
    VIRIN: 251116-F-YI895-1241
    Resolution: 4677x3112
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training
    378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery