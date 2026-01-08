U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ellias Foster Franklin, right, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Elijah Bellinger, 378th ECES engineering assistant, mark a guideline for a wheel saw during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen restored mock runway access to support ongoing combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9474326
|VIRIN:
|251116-F-YI895-1146
|Resolution:
|3842x2559
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.