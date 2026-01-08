378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ellias Foster Franklin, right, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Elijah Bellinger, 378th ECES engineering assistant, mark a guideline for a wheel saw during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. During the training, 378th ECES Airmen restored mock runway access to support ongoing combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)