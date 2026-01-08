378th ECES fills the gaps during RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Airman moves rubble with a bulldozer during rapid airfield damage recovery training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2025. Airmen refined their ability to clear debris quickly, enabling the wing to sustain combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)