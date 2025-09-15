US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, participate in the sprint portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 4, 2025. The significance of the GAFPB extends beyond just physical capabilities; they represent dedication to excellence in military service and strengthening lasting partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)