US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and the 449th Air Expeditionary Group participate in the 1000-meter run portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Sept. 10, 2025. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency and is presented to participants in the level of gold, silver, or bronze. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vivian Nakaana)