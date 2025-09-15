Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course [Image 8 of 20]

    US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Vivian Ainomugisha 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and the 449th Air Expeditionary Group participate in the 1000-meter run portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Sept. 10, 2025. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency and is presented to participants in the level of gold, silver, or bronze. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vivian Nakaana)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 06:57
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course, by SGT Vivian Ainomugisha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

