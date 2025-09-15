US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, participate in the swim portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 4, 2025. The GAFPB test not only evaluated U.S. service members’ strength and endurance, but it also strengthened bonds between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9326297
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-YT894-2568
|Resolution:
|6645x4430
|Size:
|10.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
