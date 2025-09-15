Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

    US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, participate in the swim portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 4, 2025. The GAFPB test not only evaluated U.S. service members’ strength and endurance, but it also strengthened bonds between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 06:56
    Photo ID: 9326297
    VIRIN: 250904-F-YT894-2568
    Resolution: 6645x4430
    Size: 10.35 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    This work, US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

    Stronger Together
    One Team
    Germany
    CJTFHOA
    AFRICOM

