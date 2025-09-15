US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German Navy Cmdr. Philipp Blau, German Support Team lead, demonstrates proper firing techniques to participants prior to conducting the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 2, 2025. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency through events such as firing for marksmanship, a 12-kilometer ruck march, a 200-meter swim in physical training uniform, as well as other physical events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)