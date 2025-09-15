US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Juan Peralta, Task Force Bataan Unit public affairs representative, prepares to complete the marksman portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 2, 2025. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency and is presented to participants in the level of gold, silver, or bronze. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)