US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen participate in the flexed-arm hang portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Sept. 10, 2025. The GAFPB, one of the few foreign awards authorized for wear by U.S. service members, evaluates members on physical endurance, military skills, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vivian Nakaana)