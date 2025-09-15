Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course [Image 10 of 20]

    US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Vivian Ainomugisha 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Airmen participate in the flexed-arm hang portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Sept. 10, 2025. The GAFPB, one of the few foreign awards authorized for wear by U.S. service members, evaluates members on physical endurance, military skills, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vivian Nakaana)

    This work, US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Vivian Ainomugisha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

