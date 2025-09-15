US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

German Navy Cmdr. Philipp Blau, German Support Team lead, briefs U.S. service members prior to conducting the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 2, 2025. The event centered around strength, determination, and overall military proficiency, while also showcasing the enduring partnership built between both nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)