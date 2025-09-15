US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier loads rounds prior to participating in the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 2, 2025. The German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test not only tested U.S. service members’ strength and endurance, but it also strengthened bonds between U.S. and German forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)