U.S. Army Fedrick Gonzalez-Mendez, Task Force Bataan infantryman, competes in the swimming portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge test at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 4, 2025. Awarded by the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, the badge measures physical fitness and shooting proficiency and is presented to participants in the level of gold, silver, or bronze. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9326296
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-YT894-1074
|Resolution:
|7179x4786
|Size:
|16.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US service members participate in German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge course
No keywords found.